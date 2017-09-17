Brandon Carr quickly learned secret to Ravens defense: 'Contagious' pride

The Ravens' defense looks dominant again in 2017, and Brandon Carr is thrilled to (finally) be a part of a potentially historic unit.

Brandon Carr’s first impression of the Ravens was shaped as a 14-year-old when the franchise fielded what was arguably the NFL's all-time greatest defense during the 2000 season.

The unit's reputation and continuing excellence explains why Carr says "my heart was pounding and my palms were sweating" when the Ravens spoke to him on the telephone about possibly selecting him before the 2008 draft.

And while he didn't get the opportunity to "wear that black" until almost a decade later, Carr is now playing a big role in helping the 2017 Ravens make their first two opponents blue. After shutting out Cincinnati in the season-opener, Baltimore’s defense continued its stingy play in Sunday’s 24-10 dusting of Cleveland. The Ravens recorded five turnovers for a second consecutive game, the first time that has happened since the club began play in 1996.

Baltimore also is now the first team since the 1992 Steelers to record at least four interceptions in the first two games of a season. Carr did his part with a fourth-quarter pick of Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer that helped Baltimore keep Cleveland (0-2) scoreless on its final four possessions.

The forced turnovers also minimized the damage done by a Browns passing attack that produced seven passing plays of 20-plus yards.

"We got after the passer and we locked them up on the outside,” Carr told Sporting News in a postgame telephone interview. "We were trying to eliminate the big play because they thrive on double moves (from the wide receivers) and pushing the ball up-field.

"We gave up some plays and they got some momentum. And we knew someone was going to score against us at some point. But we can lean on us always buckling up and playing solid football."





Carr's two interceptions in his first two Ravens starts match the total posted during his final 52 games with the Cowboys dating back to late in the 2013 season. Carr said the main reason for the increase in turnovers and seamless fit in Baltimore’s secondary stems from the Ravens playing a defensive style similar to that in Kansas City — the team that did draft him in the fifth round — by utilizing his press-coverage skills more than the Cowboys did during his five seasons in Dallas.

"I like playing aggressively at the line of scrimmage, getting my hands on the wide receiver and mixing some different coverage in between," said Carr, who signed a four-year, $23 million contract with Baltimore in the offseason. “Plus with our front seven, quarterbacks aren’t getting too much time back there."

So far, stout defense has helped the Ravens overcome two major obstacles — a roster battered by injuries and an offense still trying to find its footing after quarterback Joe Flacco missed almost the entire preseason recovering from a herniated disc in his back. The Ravens already have 13 players on injured reserve and will be adding another with Marshal Yanda, one of the NFL’s best guards, fracturing his ankle against the Browns. Backup linebacker and special-teams contributor Bam Bradley also was lost to a torn ACL.

"The name of the game is complementary football — offense, defense and special teams," Carr said. "We knew the offense was going to start a little slower than the defense at the start of the season.

"We have a lot of offensive firepower. It’s just a matter of time before they start clicking, getting the ball downfield and stretching the defense. As long as we keep playing our level of defense, we’ll be fine."

And maybe make some of its own history in the process.

"From the outside looking in, I would hear about the defense’s dominance and Raven Pride," Carr said. "But until you actually step foot in here … From Day 1, I’ve gotten that feeling of guys who take pride in having their positions and what defense means for this club.

"That feeling is very contagious around the locker room. We just need to keep our heads down, stay humble and stay hungry."

That could keep offenses as starved for points as the Browns and Bengals were.

