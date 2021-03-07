Brandon Carlo injury: Bruins defenseman out 'a while' after Tom Wilson hit

Brandon Carlo out 'a while' after dangerous Tom Wilson hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins' thin blue line will be even thinner for the foreseeable future.

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo is "week-to-week" after suffering a head injury on a dangerous hit by Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson on Friday night, head coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday.

"He's obviously going to be out for a while," Cassidy said in a video press conference.

Wilson slammed Carlo's head into the boards with a nasty hit that forced the 24-year-old d-man from the game, a 5-1 Bruins win. Carlo was taken to a local hospital that night and was released Saturday morning.

Cassidy said Carlo is "feeling better" on Sunday but declined to provide an exact timeline on his return, and it appears he'll miss significant time.

The B's already are down two defensemen in Jeremy Lauzon (fractured hand) and Kevan Miller (knee soreness), while Matt Grzelcyk returned to the lineup Wednesday after an extended injury absence.

The NHL suspended Wilson seven games for his hit on Carlo, which Brad Marchand called "bulls---" and Cassidy called "a predatory hit" by "a player who's done that before." This is Wilson's fifth career suspension.

Young defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will replace Carlo in the lineup for Boston's game against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, per Cassidy.