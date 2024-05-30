Brandon Brown explains why Giants passed on OL in NFL draft

New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown spoke to the media on Thursday as the team conducted OTA practice No. 5 of their offseason workout program.

Brown, 35, is in his third season with the Giants after coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles organization in 2022. He has been a hot name on the front office hiring carousel, drawing interest as a general manager candidate from both Carolina and the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.

Brown was asked about why the Giants did not select a single offensive lineman with any of the team’s six picks in this year’s NFL draft.

#Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown on why no OL were drafted, to the surprise of many pic.twitter.com/5F54wPnymb — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) May 30, 2024

He also clarified the team’s desire to get better at every position, including quarterback, where they struck out in their attempts to land one of their top targets.

Brandon Brown is asked about how the Giants scouted quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft: "We're going to do our due diligence, it's negligent if we don't. Don't leave any stone unturned, because you never know how the draft takes you. We prepare for every scenario." pic.twitter.com/TFAI8HnZ5e — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 30, 2024

The pick that was made at No. 6 — LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers — has wowed the Giants since the day he walked through the door,

“He’s got moxie, dog, the cool kids call it ‘aura,'” Brown said of Nabers. “He wants to be at his best, vs. the best, on the biggest platform, and he’s going to let you know about it.”

