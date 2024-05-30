Advertisement

Brandon Brown explains why Giants passed on OL in NFL draft

john fennelly
New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown spoke to the media on Thursday as the team conducted OTA practice No. 5 of their offseason workout program.

Brown, 35, is in his third season with the Giants after coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles organization in 2022. He has been a hot name on the front office hiring carousel, drawing interest as a general manager candidate from both Carolina and the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.

Brown was asked about why the Giants did not select a single offensive lineman with any of the team’s six picks in this year’s NFL draft.

He also clarified the team’s desire to get better at every position, including quarterback, where they struck out in their attempts to land one of their top targets.

The pick that was made at No. 6 — LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers — has wowed the Giants since the day he walked through the door,

“He’s got moxie, dog, the cool kids call it ‘aura,'” Brown said of Nabers. “He wants to be at his best, vs. the best, on the biggest platform, and he’s going to let you know about it.”

