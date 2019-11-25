Brandon Brooks: I’ve been managing anxiety for years, Sunday I had a setback

Eagles guard Brandon Brooks exited Sunday’s game because of his ongoing battle with anxiety, and on Monday he issued a statement explaining exactly what happened.

“I’d like to address what happened yesterday,” Brooks wrote. “I woke up, and did my typical routine of morning vomiting. It didn’t go away like it normally does, but I figured it would calm down once I got to the stadium. It did, but I felt exhausted. The nausea came back, and I tried to battle through it and went out for the first drive. The nausea and vomiting came back until I left the field, and tried everything I could to get back for my teammates but just wasn’t able to do it. Make no mistake I’m NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this nor what I go through daily. I’ve had this under control for a couple of years, and had a setback yesterday. The only thing I’m upset about is that when my team needed me, I wasn’t able to be out there with and for them. Lastly, I appreciate the support of my coaches, teammates and fans. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the team supports Brooks and wants to help him.

Brooks was diagnosed with stress-related anxiety in 2016 and has missed five games in his NFL career because of it. In a recent NFL Films piece, Brooks opened up about his anxiety and said he’s actively trying to beat it.