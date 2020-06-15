Brandon Brooks tears Achilles tendon, will miss 2020 season

One of the best guards in the NFL is going to miss the entire 2020 season.

Eagles guard Brandon Brooks tore his left Achilles tendon during a workout today and will miss the entire 2020 season, Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

“So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles,” Brooks wrote on Twitter, “but when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. I’ll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love.”

According to the report, Gunn suffered the injury at the Eagles’ practice facility. Although the facility is mostly closed, players who are rehabbing from injuries have been working there. Brooks had shoulder surgery this offseason.

This is the second time in his career that Brooks has suffered a torn Achilles tendon. He previously tore his right Achilles tendon in the playoffs after the 2018 season but he came back strong in 2019 and was a Pro Bowler for the third consecutive season.

