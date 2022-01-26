Brandon Brooks' retirement sparks outpouring from Eagles fans

Brooks' retirement sparks outpouring from Eagles fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement from football Wednesday after a decorated 10-year NFL career that included three Pro Bowls and a huge role in the Super Bowl LII run.

Brooks was a champion on the field and also off it, a truly great human who spoke up as an advocate for mental health awareness by revealing his own battles with anxiety, and he quickly won over the entire Eagles fanbase after signing in Philadelphia during the 2016 offseason.

So when Brooks' announcement came down Wednesday morning, it was no surprise that Eagles fans took the news of him stepping away pretty hard.

He's a true Eagles legend, and fans let him know on social media just how much they appreciated his six years in Philly:

Congratulations to a SB Champion, arguably one of the best RGâ€™s in the league, and tireless mental health advocate @bbrooks_79 on retirement. Itâ€™s not every day that you get a player who is not just an incredible athlete, but also an amazing person playing for your team. — Amy, but a temporary Bengals fan (@amy_shee) January 26, 2022

Love you @bbrooks_79 thanks for everything baby just know that any appetizers are on me just name the time and place — Yo (@FlyGoalScoredBy) January 26, 2022

This man Brandon Brooks naming cafeteria workers by their first names and thanking them. Brandon Brooks only been in Philly for 6 years but heâ€™s a legend forever.



Thank you for helping bring Super Bowl 52 to us, @bbrooks_79. — Ty (@HandsTeamTy) January 26, 2022

Brandon Brooks should never have to pay for another meal in Philly again — Drew Peltzman (@dapeltz13) January 26, 2022

Brandon Brooks is an Eagles legend — Mike (@mhc_76) January 26, 2022

@bbrooks_79 Thanks my dude — Mike Meech (@meechone) January 26, 2022

Dear @bbrooks_79â€¦ thank you for everything you brought to this team and city. One of the best free agent acquisitions we ever had, for both on the field and off the field. We love you, and enjoy retirement. Take care!! https://t.co/2HmZrv6TnH pic.twitter.com/UuCUzMENGe — Charles â€œChuxâ€ Maranan (@ChuxMaranan) January 26, 2022

Thank you @bbrooks_79 for all you did and helping Philly getting its first Lombardi trophy. Youâ€™re an eagles legend and we are so grateful for everything you did on and off the field. Best of luck in all your future endeavours! #FlyEaglesFly — Chip (@chipmonk1011) January 26, 2022

This man is the epitome of tough. He battled through a lot his entire career and ended up a Super Bowl Champion. Congrats on a great run @bbrooks_79. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/FQJ9oCd1Nv — Kevin Petrochko (@Kevin_Petrochko) January 26, 2022

Best wishes to @bbrooks_79, a terrific guy & key part of Eagles Super Bowl season. He worked so hard to come back from too many injuries. Best of luck in your next chapter. — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) January 26, 2022

There are hundreds more messages out there just like these ones floating around various social mediums. It was a total deluge of love.



In a city known for its brutal honesty, Brooks is that rare type of player who's not just appreciated but outright revered, a testament to what he did both on and off the field. He was a special player and he's a special person, and it's great to know he plans to stay around the Philly area in retirement.

What a run.