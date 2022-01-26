Brandon Brooks' retirement sparks outpouring from Eagles fans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Hermann
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Brooks
    Brandon Brooks
    American football player

Brooks' retirement sparks outpouring from Eagles fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement from football Wednesday after a decorated 10-year NFL career that included three Pro Bowls and a huge role in the Super Bowl LII run.

Brooks was a champion on the field and also off it, a truly great human who spoke up as an advocate for mental health awareness by revealing his own battles with anxiety, and he quickly won over the entire Eagles fanbase after signing in Philadelphia during the 2016 offseason.

RELATED: Salary cap ramifications of Brooks’ retirement

So when Brooks' announcement came down Wednesday morning, it was no surprise that Eagles fans took the news of him stepping away pretty hard.

He's a true Eagles legend, and fans let him know on social media just how much they appreciated his six years in Philly:

There are hundreds more messages out there just like these ones floating around various social mediums. It was a total deluge of love.
 
In a city known for its brutal honesty, Brooks is that rare type of player who's not just appreciated but outright revered, a testament to what he did both on and off the field. He was a special player and he's a special person, and it's great to know he plans to stay around the Philly area in retirement.

What a run.

Recommended Stories