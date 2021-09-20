Brandon Brooks likely to go on IR with pectoral injury

Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks left Sunday’s loss to the 49ers with a pectoral injury on the first play of the second quarter and it will be some time before he’s able to return to action.

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Monday that Brooks is likely going to be placed on injured reserve. Sirianni added that the team does not believe that Brooks’ injury is a season-ending one.

Second-round pick Landon Dickerson took over for Brooks on Sunday and will likely start against the Cowboys on Monday night in Week Three.

Defensive end Brandon Graham is also heading for injured reserve in Philly, but his torn Achilles is a season-ending injury.

