The Eagles are trying to avoid an early injury issue on the offensive line.

According to several reporters at Philadelphia’s Thursday practice, right guard Brandon Brooks exited practice early with a hamstring issue. An Eagles official said Brooks left for a precautionary evaluation.

Brooks is entering his 10th pro season and fifth year with the Eagles. He began his career with the Texans but was a Pro Bowl selection for three consecutive years from 2017-2019. He missed the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

While the Eagles are describing Brooks’ exit from practice as precautionary for now, the situation is certainly worth monitoring as the team progresses through training camp.

Brandon Brooks exits practice for precautionary evaluation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk