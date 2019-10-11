Brandon Bolden 'trying to take advantage' of every opportunity with Patriots

After a year away from the New England Patriots, Brandon Bolden returned to the team. And so far this season, Bolden has done a little bit of everything for them.

Bolden's role in the offense has been steadily growing. He has scored in three consecutive games and since Week 3, he is averaging just over 12 snaps per game on offense. But Bolden isn't concerned about his offensive role. He's just trying to take advantage of the opportunity to be on the field.

"I'm just trying to take advantage of every opportunity I get," Bolden said to reporters after the Patriots' win over the New York Giants. "The offense trusts me enough to throw me in there, so I'm just trying to do my job the best I can."

Bolden has logged 117 scrimmage yards so far this season, putting him on pace for the third-highest yardage total of his career. And that's despite the fact that he didn't play at all in the team's Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.

It's clear that Bill Belichick is starting to trust Bolden more on offense, but he also has made some plays on special teams. Bolden blocked a punt against the Giants in Week 6 and made it clear that he takes pride in his jack-of-all-trades role for the squad.

"I'm just out there doing what they call on me to do," Bolden said. "If it's out there to rush the punt, I'm going to rush it. If it's out there to catch a pass, I'm going to do the best I can to catch it. If it's out there to run the ball, I'm going to put my head down and try to get some yards."

We'll see what the Patriots have in store for Bolden moving forward. But with Sony Michel's red-zone struggles becoming more prevalent, perhaps he will earn a role as a goal-line runner, though the potential return of Rex Burkhead could complicate that.

The only thing we know for certain is this; It doesn't seem likely that Tom Brady will continue to be the primary battering ram on the goal-line even if he is "the GOAT of QB sneaks."

We'll soon see if Bolden can continue to lock down a bigger role on offense and produce in the red-zone. But either way, he'll be ready for whatever is thrown his way.

