Brandon Bolden reflects upon his year on and off the field on Instagram

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden had the most successful season of his NFL career, maintaining the high standards he’s set for himself as a special teams player while also contributing on offense more often as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher.

He did all that in a season where he revealed he beat cancer in 2018, a process that was no doubt challenging mentally. Perhaps that’s why he released an emotional statement in January.

“This was a really special team with extremely special people. I appreciate every man that stepped foot in that locker room. You guys really made an old guy feel kinda young. To see what I’ve seen and been through all that I have, i appreciate all of you and extremely proud to not only call y’all my teammates but my fam. Love y’all boys and I wish nothing but the best to all of you,” Bolden said on Thursday.

