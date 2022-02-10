Brandon Bolden feels optimistic that Tom Brady could make return to NFL

After 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady decided to move on and retire.

The 44-year-old had one of his best statistical seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 and his reasoning for retirement isn’t performance-related. Brady is ready to spend time with his family and put his legendary football career behind him.

But, of course, there’s going to be speculation that Brady could have an itch strong enough to continue playing. On his Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray, Brady recently left the door open on a possible return to the league.

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. … But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

While speaking with CBS Sports, Brady’s former teammate Brandon Bolden said he’s not buying the fact that Brady will stay retired.

“I was — I don’t wanna say bummed out — when he retired, but I was like, ‘Dang,’ because I wanted to see how far he could set the bar,” Bolden said. “(But) I’d probably put the percentage of a comeback above 50, because you can just never rule out Tom Brady.”

Brady continuing to play in the NFL doesn’t seem to be farfetched by any means.

