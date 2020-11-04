Brandon Bolden endorses Patriots' trade for ex-teammate Isaiah Ford

Bolden is a fan of Pats' trade for ex-teammate Isaiah Ford originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What's the skinny on the New England Patriots' 2020 NFL trade deadline acquisition?

Brandon Bolden is a good person to ask.

The Patriots running back spent the 2018 season as Isaiah Ford's teammate on the Dolphins and worked beside the wide receiver in Miami's offense.

So, as some fans and pundits ripped New England for adding a relative no-name at wide receiver, Bolden -- who opted out of the 2020 season -- offered his stamp of approval.

Great guy and former locker mate https://t.co/6hmkCjQ8vz — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) November 3, 2020

Ford's stats hardly stand out -- he has just 41 career catches for 428 yards with zero touchdowns over three seasons -- but the Virginia Tech product appears well-liked.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores recently singled out Ford's on-field intelligence, and the third-year veteran seemingly made a positive impression on Miami reporters.

Isaiah Ford is one of the nicest, most genuine people I’ve met in the NFL. And he has always deserved a shot to play because of how hard he works and prepares. Best of luck, @IAF_1 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 3, 2020

The Patriots desperately needed wide receiver help with Julian Edelman out multiple weeks and N'Keal Harry sidelined with a concussion.

While Ford won't fix the team's lack of talent at the position, he's a smart, able-bodied pass-catcher who at least should fit well in New England's locker room.