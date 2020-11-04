Brandon Bolden endorses Patriots' trade for ex-teammate Isaiah Ford

Bolden is a fan of Pats' trade for ex-teammate Isaiah Ford originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
What's the skinny on the New England Patriots' 2020 NFL trade deadline acquisition?
Brandon Bolden is a good person to ask.
The Patriots running back spent the 2018 season as Isaiah Ford's teammate on the Dolphins and worked beside the wide receiver in Miami's offense.
Perry: Deadline indicates Pats are still trying to salvage 2020
So, as some fans and pundits ripped New England for adding a relative no-name at wide receiver, Bolden -- who opted out of the 2020 season -- offered his stamp of approval.
Great guy and former locker mate https://t.co/6hmkCjQ8vz— Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) November 3, 2020
Ford's stats hardly stand out -- he has just 41 career catches for 428 yards with zero touchdowns over three seasons -- but the Virginia Tech product appears well-liked.
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores recently singled out Ford's on-field intelligence, and the third-year veteran seemingly made a positive impression on Miami reporters.
Isaiah Ford is one of the nicest, most genuine people I’ve met in the NFL. And he has always deserved a shot to play because of how hard he works and prepares. Best of luck, @IAF_1— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 3, 2020
The Patriots desperately needed wide receiver help with Julian Edelman out multiple weeks and N'Keal Harry sidelined with a concussion.
While Ford won't fix the team's lack of talent at the position, he's a smart, able-bodied pass-catcher who at least should fit well in New England's locker room.