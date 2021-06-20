Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, who has racked up two Super Bowl rings during his time in New England, has a family member who previously won one of them. When Bolden returns to the NFL in 2021 after opting out in 2020, he’ll be honoring that family member.

Bolden’s grandfather, Frank Pitts, spent 11 years in the NFL, winning Super Bowl IV with the Chiefs. Pitts wore No. 25. Bolden, who had worn No. 38 his entire NFL career, will now wear No. 25, too. Bolden recently announced the decision on social media.

Pitts played for the Chiefs, Browns, and Raiders. He appeared in two Super Bowls, the first and the fourth. Bolden has played for the Patriots for his full career, with the exception of 2018 (he spent that year in Miami). Bolden has played in three Super Bowls.

Pitts gained 70 yards on six touches in Kansas City’s upset win over the Vikings — more than 25 percent of the team’s total net yards of 273 for the game.

Brandon Bolden changes to No. 25, to honor his grandfather, Frank Pitts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk