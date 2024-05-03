Brandon Bervig, Logan Schoepp tabbed for All-NSIC Second Team

May 2—BEMIDJI — Two student-athletes from the Bemidji State men's golf team were recognized as All-NSIC selections, announced by the league Thursday morning.

Senior Brandon Bervig and sophomore Logan Schoepp were named to the All-NSIC Second Team, each earning the award for the first time in their careers.

Bervig paced the Beavers with a 74.2 scoring average through 24 rounds this season and tied for 16th at the NSIC Spring Championship last weekend. He posted four top-20 finishes in 10 events and shot a low round of 70 at the NCAA Regional Preview.

Schoeep was second on the team with a 75.0 scoring average through 24 rounds. He paced the Beavers at the NSIC Championship last week, carding 221 (76-72-73) and tied for ninth individually. Schoepp was the NSIC's Elite 18 Award winner for men's golf as the highest GPA among athletes. He posted five top-20 finishes throughout the year, including two top-10 finishes with a win in the Bemidji State Invite back in September.