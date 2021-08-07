Brandon Belt's solo homer
Brandon Belt ties the game in the top of the 6th, as slugs a solo homer to right field
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Damian Lillard was asked what he thought of Portland's first week in NBA free agency, and his answer was fascinating. By Adam Hermann
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
Team USA's men's basketball team is looking to win gold again at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Here's the team's roster, tournament format and schedule.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
Team USA is one win away from earning its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against France. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, Team USA vs. France start time, TV channel
The Bucks, facing a rising luxury-tax bill, let P.J. Tucker leave for the Heat.
"You may never see anything like it again," an announcer said.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
Golden State just might be done when it comes to free-agent acquisitions.
Team USA continues to find itself in Tokyo, cruising by Australia to reach gold medal game.
Even in a salary cap-conscious NBA world without dumb general managers, 10 contracts still have to be the worst. These are them.
The rare feat - called an "Olimpico" in honor of a 1924 goal from Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari - typically comes once in a career, if at all.
The Cowboys have reportedly reached out to an MLB club about Dak Prescott's arm, Jason Garrett rubs NY press the wrong way, and Canton talk.
Nelly Korda leads Aditi Ashok by three shots but may also have to contend with the weather in the final round of the women's Olympic golf tournament.