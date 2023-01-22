Brandon Belt's hilariously noncommittal 49ers-Cowboys NFL playoff pick

Belt reveals hilariously noncommittal 49ers-Cowboys pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys prepare for their biggest game of the 2022 NFL season when they face off in a divisional playoff showdown Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, former San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is conflicted.

Belt grew up in Nacogdoches, Texas, about 160 miles away from Dallas, rooting for the Cowboys with his dad.

But when he was drafted by the Giants in the 2009 MLB Draft and continued his career in the Bay for 12 seasons, he, by nature, became a fan of the 49ers.

“Normally, I root for both teams. I really do,” Belt said Wednesday on KNBR’s “Papa & Lund”. “Just being in the Bay Area so long, I like the Niners a lot. But I did grow up a Cowboys fan, that’s something me and my dad did growing up, it’s good memories I look back on.”

Now, though, he has to make a decision on who he’ll be cheering on when these two teams battle it out as their storied rivalry reaches a whole new level Sunday.

Belt opted to take the safe route.

“This weekend, I don’t know man,” Belt said. “I’m going to root for the winner. But honestly, I think the Niners got a good shot at taking this one, I will say that.”

Belt's 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to a bittersweet end after the 34-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this month. Still, he remains faithful to the Bay.

And, it's the best win-win situation for the forever Giant.

