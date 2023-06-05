Brandon Belt receives MVP chants from Blue Jays teammates amid hot streak

Belt receives MVP chants from Blue Jays teammates amid hot streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former Giants first baseman Brandon Belt appears to be enjoying his first season away from the Bay Area.

Belt blasted his third homer of the 2023 MLB season in the seventh inning of the Toronto's 6-4 win over the New York Mets on Sunday, a huge two-run shot that gave the Blue Jays the lead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Jays teammates began chanting, "MVP! MVP! MVP" as Belt strolled back into the dugout after his home run trot.

Belt, who signed a one-year deal worth $9.3 million with Toronto in the offseason, got off to a slow start in April but found his swing in May.

In 23 games last month, Belt batted .333/.470/.470 with six doubles, one homer and seven RBI. He drew 16 walks in 83 plate appearances. Belt has reached base six times in 13 plate appearances to start the month of June.

Belt spent his first 12 seasons in the big leagues with the Giants, helping the team to World Series titles in 2012 and 2014. His tenure with San Francisco ended after a disappointing 2022 season when he struggled to stay healthy and logged a career-worst .676 OPS.

Advertisement

Now, at age 35, Belt is providing the young, playoff-hungry Blue Jays with some veteran experience at first base and designated hitter.

With the Giants in good hands at first base -- LaMonte Wade Jr. leads the team in OPS (.879) and walks (38) -- it's great to see the "Baby Giraffe" thrive in his new home.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast