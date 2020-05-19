Brandon Belt gives hilarious response about facing Madison Bumgarner

Among the many moments we have already missed because of baseball's postponement is a game that could have been the most interesting of the 2020 season.

The Giants were going to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on their first road trip, and they would have faced Madison Bumgarner. It was a matchup he was looking forward to, and one his longtime teammates were waiting for, too.

The good-natured trash talk began at FanFest, and Brandon Belt continued it on a recent episode of "Chalk Talk at Home." Belt, who joked at FanFest that he thinks his longtime friend might drill him with a pitch, said he's looking forward to digging in against Bumgarner whenever that happens.

"I think it's going to be fun. It's the guy that you played with for so long and now he's on the other side of the field," he said. "I really just want to hit a homer off him. I'll take my time running around the bases, probably do a pretty good bat-flip, maybe talk to him a little bit as I'm rounding first. I'm going to savor that."

Belt (who is generally more of a dramatic-bat-dropper) is probably one of the few big leaguers who could get away with that. The two often had a fun back-and-forth going.

Belt said he was happy he passed Bumgarner in homers. Bumgarner walked past him: "It's ok. I play tomorrow." — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 8, 2017

Belt at Q&A, on guy he would want to be stuck w/ on island: "I would say Bumgarner but he's probably going to try to fight me at some point" — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 11, 2017

The Giants are planning to go platoon-heavy whenever they return and Wilmer Flores might get a lot of first base reps against lefties, but hopefully Gabe Kapler lets the longtime regulars take their cracks when the Giants first see Bumgarner. The franchise's former ace wouldn't want it any other way.

Bumgarner said this spring that he was already thinking about his first matchup with the Giants. Asked if he had already thought about what he would throw Buster Posey, he smiled and cut a reporter's question off.

"Oh yeah. Oh yeah," he said. "Yes."

