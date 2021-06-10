The Professional Football Writers of America have selected Bills General Manager Brandon Beane as the 2021 winner of the Jack Horrigan Award.

The award is given to the league or club official for his or her qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job. The award is named for Horrigan, who was a sportswriter for UPI and the Buffalo Evening News, public relations director for the American Football League (1963-66) and vice president of public relations for the Bills (1966-73).

Beane, the 49th Horrigan Award winner, is the second member of the Bills franchise to receive the honor. This is his second PFWA honor as he was voted the NFL Executive of the Year after the 2020 season.

Other 2021 nominees for the Horrigan Award were Cowboys owner/president/General Manager Jerry Jones, NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.

Brandon Beane wins PFWA’s Jack Horrigan Award originally appeared on Pro Football Talk