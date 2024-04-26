Brandon Beane on trade with Chiefs: Didn't matter to us who they were picking

Bills fans hoping to see their team take a wide receiver at No. 28 on Thursday night might have been disappointed when they heard the team would be trading the pick and, judging from the social media reaction, they were more than disappointed by the trading partner.

The Chiefs, who have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, moved up from No. 32 and took speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy to address one of their biggest needs. The upset from fans came from the playoff history, the Bills' own need at the spot and perhaps because they remember that another draft-day trade with the Chiefs led to Patrick Mahomes' arrival in Kansas City.

Buffalo picked up a third-round pick on Friday in the Chiefs deal and the Bills then traded out of the first round altogether while adding a fifth-rounder from the Panthers, which Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said was more significant to the team than anything the Chiefs were planning at No. 28.

“I could see them taking a receiver but you don’t truly know. . . . But where they were moving from, I don’t think it mattered to us who they were picking,” Beane said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “Now we’ve got the two 2s, a 3, a 4 and four 5s. I think that gives us a chance to fill some roles or use ammo to move around again, depending on how the board falls.”

The Bills have the first pick of the second round, which gives them plenty of targets to choose from and also offers the possibility of another trade with a team that spent Thursday night talking themselves into the need to move up for their chosen player. Whenever the Bills do make their first choice, nailing it would be a good way to quiet grumbling around the team's Thursday night process.