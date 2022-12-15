Two of the three teams that had hosted free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently signed other receivers. Both teams have now said that it doesn’t mean they won’t sign OBJ.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said it, twice. On Wednesday, Bills G.M. Brandon Beane said the same thing.

“We haven’t closed any doors,” Beane said, via Nick Veronica of RochesterFirst.com. “We had a good visit with him. And that’s probably the extent of it. . . . Signing Cole to the practice squad doesn’t mean we would rule anything out. Again, we’re just kind of going to move forward with the guys we got right now, though.”

It could mean that they’re keeping the door open for Beckham, in the event an injury happens to one of their current receivers.

Beasley and Beckham have different skillsets, obviously. Beckham is a speed receiver, and Beasley plays in the slot.

The Bills currently have four receivers on the active roster (Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir) and four on the practice squad (John Brown, Beasley, Tanner Gentry, and KeeSean Johnson).

Brandon Beane: Signing Cole Beasley doesn’t rule out signing Odell Beckham Jr. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk