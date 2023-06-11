Brandon Beane says Von Miller helped the Bills land Leonard Floyd

Long suspected and now confirmed.

Nearly every time the Bills were connected to a free agent or adding a player in some way, shape, or form over the past year, Von Miller made himself part of the process. From Odell Beckham Jr. to DeAndre Hopkins, we heard from Miller on the matter.

Ironically enough, the opposite was the case with Leonard Floyd. Even though Floyd was formerly a teammate of Miller’s with the Rams, the future Hall of Famer never said a thing about trying to recruit him.

But general manager Brandon Beane did confirm that Miller was part of the process while chatting with the Pat McAfee Show.

It looks like future GM Von finally got one across the finish line. Kind of.

“I definitely checked in with Von,” Beane said.

For more from Beane on the process of signing Floyd, see the Pat McAfee Show clip below:

"We always believe in trying to be strong up front on both sides of the ball.. Leonard Floyd is another guy that can help our pass rush" ~ Brandon Beane #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lgSQTC8YRs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire