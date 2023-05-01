Brandon Beane reveals positional need the Bills still have, post-draft

The Buffalo Bills tried to tick everything off their list at the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Brandon Beane admitted that didn’t end up happening.

Following the six selections the Bills made at the draft, the GM in Buffalo said there was one position he hoped to address but was unable to do so: Defensive tackle.

“I was hoping on offense that we would add a weapon. I really was,” Beane said via video conference. “I was hoping somewhere to add to the O-line, whether it was interior or on the perimeter. But beyond that, I wanted to add a D-tackle.”

Moving forward, Beane already noted he reached out to player agents to see if he could eventually add a piece via free agency to the defensive front. However, the real issue is long term.

After the 2023 season, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle are all free agents.

While that might not seem like an issue that needs addressing immediately, it does. Plans have to be in place.

Plus, Buffalo could stand to improve on their defensive front in general. The Bills have continued to add to their D-line throughout recent offseasons and results have been mixed.

Regardless, if you’re looking for a position to monitor moving forward for the Bills during the quiet weeks of the offseason, keep defensive tackle in mind.

“I think this week we will have the chance to add at least one veteran. We talked to a couple,” Beane said.

