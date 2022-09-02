Von Miller was teammates with Odell Beckham Jr. after they both joined the Rams during the 2021 season and he would like to team up with the wideout again in Buffalo.

Miller has not been shy about pitching his former teammate and current free agent on coming to the AFC East club and being part of the offense once his torn ACL has fully healed. Miller’s overtures to Beckham became a topic at a Thursday press conference held by the guy who would actually handle the negotiations of any deal.

General Manager Brandon Beane said that “anything Von says I’m going to respect” because of Miller’s desire to win, but didn’t show his hand beyond saying that he’s always going to keep tabs on talented players who might be available for the team.

“He’s recovering like [Tre’Davious White] from an ACL,” Beane said, via Ajay Cybulski of Syracuse.com. “He’s a talented player. Show me a talented player I’m not checking into. I’m always going to do that and whether that is a trade for someone or letting a guy get healthy. Again, the cap factors into it too.”

The Bills have Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder, Jake Kumerow, and fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir on the 53-man roster at receiver, so wideout is not a desperate need for the team. Should injury or ineffectiveness change that feeling at a moment when Beckham is healthy enough to play, the Bills could emerge as a landing spot.

Brandon Beane on Odell Beckham Jr.: Show me a talented player I’m not checking in on originally appeared on Pro Football Talk