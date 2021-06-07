Brandon Beane: Nothing to update on Josh Allen’s contract

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Bills quarterback Josh Allen became eligible for a contract extension this offseason and the outlook for getting a deal done has been a frequent topic of conversation over the last few months.

Neither Allen nor the Bills have made getting a deal done now an urgent priority when speaking about the situation in the past and that didn’t change when General Manager Brandon Beane spoke to reporters on Monday. Beane said there’s no update to share about the likelihood of a new deal in the near future.

“No, there’s really nothing to give you on that,” Beane said, via James Palmer of NFL Media. “If something were to happen this summer, we’ll definitely let you know and hopefully it’s coming from us and not being broke somewhere else. Other than that, there nothing I can give you.”

The Bills exercised Allen’s fifth-year option, which guaranteed him a $23.106 million salary for the 2022 season.

