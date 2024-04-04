Brandon Beane: No one thing led to Stefon Diggs trade, you weigh the pros and cons

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said there was no one specific reason the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Texans on Wednesday, but that they're confident they've made the best move for the long-term health of the Bills franchise.

"You don't want to get into every reason you make every move. It's not one thing," Beane said. "You weigh the pros and the cons with every decision like this. We don't take it lightly. But we're always making moves in the best interests of the Bills."

There were obvious tensions in Buffalo surrounding Diggs, with a perception that the team and the player didn't always see eye-to-eye. Beane didn't go into any of that after the trade.

"I really appreciate everything he brought to the team. He was a big part of us winning four divisions," Beane said.

Beane said the Bills have turned down other trade offers for Diggs but felt the Texans' offer — Houston is sending its 2025 second-round draft pick to Buffalo in exchange for Diggs, a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick — was the right offer at the right time.

"It's not the first time we've been called to ask, would we move him?" Beane said, adding that trade talks only got serious this week.

Asked why the Bills would move on from Diggs now, two years after they signed him to a massive contract extension, Beane said, "A lot can change in two years."