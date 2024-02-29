Brandon Beane on Josh Allen and Joe Brady: It didn't take them long to get on the same page

After falling to the Broncos on Monday night in Week 10, the Bills elected to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and promote Joe Brady to the role on an interim basis.

Brady's tenure over the rest of the season went well enough that he earned the role full-time, making Brady the second consecutive Bills quarterbacks coach to ascend to OC.

Brady had been Buffalo's QBs coach since 2022, so he already had a solid relationship with quarterback Josh Allen. Speaking to media at this week's scouting combine, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he noticed that the bond between Brady and Allen carried on once Brady became the play-caller.

“It wasn’t like they had to get to know each other and it’s so important for that play-caller to have the feel of what fits this quarterback, what fits this offense,” Beane said. “So it didn’t take them long to get on the same page and I thought they really did a nice job and it’ll be fun to watch.

“I know Josh and Joe had conversations after the season about where we want to take the offense, things that we want to keep and things that we want to tweak. And so those are being worked on now. I know Joe will check in with Josh here and there, but always looking forward to seeing how our offense will evolve and I know Joe’s excited about it as well.”

Once Brady took over, the Bills won six of their last seven regular-season games to win the AFC East and claim the conference's No. 2 seed. But after defeating the Steelers at home in the wild card round, Buffalo couldn't get past eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City in the divisional round.

Still, if Brady and Allen can continue to improve their chemistry between coach and quarterback, the Bills should be in a position to maintain a strong offensive attack in 2024.