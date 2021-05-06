Brandon Beane’s interesting unvaccinated player comment

COVID-19 has caused trying times for everyone, NFL clubs included. Among things the Bills and NFL had to deal with because of the virus were restrictions in team facilities.

Only so many bodies were allowed in meetings and everything had to be socially distanced. These were just some of numerous safety protocols put into effect by the NFL. Players were also allowed to opt out of playing in 2020.

Now to Brandon Beane. Buffalo’s general manager made an interesting comment on Wednesday during an appearance on the team’s radio show on WGR-550 radio. Beane said if a scenario came about where cutting a player that’s not vaccinated would allow the Bills to lift COVID-19 protocols, he would consider doing so.

“Yeah, I would, because it’d be an advantage,” Beane said. “These meetings were not as productive as before because you guys saw in the field house, we had three and four meetings going on. And sometimes you’re talking over each other, but it was the only way to pull it off and be socially distanced. It would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella.”

The Associated Press later reached out for further comment from Beane on the topic, but the team did not make Beane available.

Since Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have taken over operations at One Bills Drive, the team has often been very non-controversial on most subjects. Few cracks have been found in this foundation. but one does include the vaccination topic as quarterback Josh Allen said via podcast with The Ringer in April that he was pro-choice. regarding the vaccine and said he had yet to make the decision whether or not to be vaccinated.

“I think everybody should have a choice to do it and not to do it,” Allen said.

At this time, vaccines have not yet been mandated by the NFL. However, the league and players association are encouraging it.

Related