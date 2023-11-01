Brandon Beane hopes Rasul Douglas can replace Tre’Davious White

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane started looking for cornerbacks immediately after Tre'Davious White was lost for the season with a torn Achilles, and Beane thinks he got his man just before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

Beane traded the Bills' third-round draft pick to the Packers for cornerback Rasul Douglas and a fifth-round pick, and Beane said that ends a pursuit of a cornerback he's been focused on for weeks.

"We've been looking at corners for weeks now since Tre went down," Beane said today, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com.

Beane indicated that Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst initially wasn't eager to trade Douglas but eventually agreed to it on Tuesday. Beane said the Bills like everything they know about Douglas as both a player on the field and a presence in the locker room.

Beane also said cornerback Kaiir Elam's ankle injury may require him to go on injured reserve, yet another reason they wanted the depth in the secondary that Douglas provides.