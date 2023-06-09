Brandon Beane explains latest updates to Bills salary cap

Brandon Beane has been busy working the phones with agents. Ed Oliver inked an extension with the Buffalo Bills which paved the way to sign Leonard Floyd.

The new contract the defensive tackle earned lowers his cap hit in 2023. Oliver, 26, is also locked in until he’s 30 and the hope is he continues to improve.

Meanwhile, could Floyd prove to be the final piece of the puzzle?

After that all that work from Beane, it begs one question: Where is the Bills’ salary cap sitting now?

The general manager did his best to explain. Per Beane, it’s somewhere around the $3-5 million mark.

Let him explain it to you himself. Beane breaking down the latest involving the salary cap can be found via the WGRZ-TV clip below:

At the behest of @AdamBenigni, Brandon Beane breaks down the Bills' cap situation as it currently stands. "We're still going to have to do some moves at some point to create more room."@WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/D4lKMq9yM2 — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) June 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire