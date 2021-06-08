No team has been more associated with issues surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine than the Bills, as some of their players have made ignorant comments about the vaccine, while General Manager Brandon Beane has mused about cutting players if they won’t get vaccinated, earning a rebuke from the NFL Players Association.

But Beane says there’s less to the matter than meets the eye, saying that no one knows exactly what the NFL’s protocols will be for teams that don’t have enough players vaccinated, but that he’s confident the issue won’t be a problem for the Bills.

“We don’t know what the thresholds are. That’s part of the clarity that we don’t have today,” Beane said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “We’ve obviously educated our guys on as much as we have. And I think it has been a hot topic, but in the building the guys have been very focused on football here. I think it’s probably grown more legs outside, whether it’s social media or articles. In here, we’re all on the same page.”

The NFL is planning to subject unvaccinated players to more COVID-19 testing and more restrictions, and so teams that have significant numbers of unvaccinated players may be at a competitive disadvantage. That could be a real issue this season, even if Beane doesn’t think it’s an issue for the Bills right now.

Brandon Beane downplays vaccination issues within Bills organization originally appeared on Pro Football Talk