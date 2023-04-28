Brandon Beane discusses Dalton Kincaid pick on Pat McAfee Show (video)

Following the conclusion of the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane joined “The Pat McAfee Show” to break Round 1 down.

The day ended with the Bills trading up for tight end Dalton Kincaid. As is usually the case on the McAfee show, the conversation was very candid.

Beane openly admitted what many figured. He did not think Kincaid would make it past the Dallas Cowboys.

Originally Buffalo was on the clock at No. 27 overall. Beane moved up to the 25th position in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars because he, like many others, thought the Cowboys would have taken Kincaid at No. 26.

“I’ve done it historically,” Beane said. “It’s just my personality, I hate myself sometimes for giving up picks but I always say, ‘How disappointed am I going to be if I lose the guy?’ And I had a strong feeling that Dallas was going to take him if we didn’t go get him.”

For more from Beane, see the attached clip:

Trading up for Dalton Kincaid.. "I've historically traded up for guys that I really like and we had a strong feeling that Dallas was gonna take him ahead of us" Brandon Beane #PMSDraftSpectacular pic.twitter.com/yvmvyczDQ7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 28, 2023

