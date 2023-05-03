Brandon Beane details how Bills-Jaguars first-round trade went down

It’s not easy being a general manager in the NFL. It can be a lot of internal debating between facts and gut feelings.

Brandon Beane explained how that can be the case when giving the details of how his first-round trade at the 2023 NFL draft.

In the end, the Bills moved up two spots from their original selection at No. 27 overall. The other team involved was the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trent Baalke, the Jags GM, was ready to play ball–But the debating ensued.

Beane explained to the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long that it got a bit nerve-wracking. Beane and Baalke were interested in making a trade… but Baalke didn’t want to lose his target…

… and Beane didn’t want to just give away who he wanted to take.

In the end, Buffalo got their hands on Dalton Kincaid, but Beane’s candid explanation on exactly how is worth a listen.

Check out the Green Light clip below for the full background from Beane:

Being a GM is just being a good poker player pic.twitter.com/uJv1MSJdTk — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) May 3, 2023

