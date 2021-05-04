Brandon Beane confident in Bills corners, “always looking” for more

Josh Alper
The Bills bolstered their defense in the first two rounds of the draft, but both picks addressed the same area.

First-round pick Gregory Rousseau and second-rounder Carlos Basham are edge rushers that the Bills hope will boost their pass rush. During an appearance on WGR 550 on Tuesday, General Manager Brandon Beane said he heard from people who thought the team should have spread things out a bit.

“I felt some evil eyes via Zoom, ‘What the hell are you doing not taking a corner?'” Beane said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

The Bills did add a cornerback when they drafted Rachad Wildgoose in the sixth round and Beane said Tuesday there was a “drop-off from where we had cornerbacks” ranked when the team was on the board in the second round. He also said he’s confident in players like Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson to play alongside Tre'Davious White, but is “always looking” for players who could help the group.

