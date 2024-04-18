Brandon Beane: Bills don't need a true No. 1 receiver

The Bills recently traded receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans. It has created a widespread belief that the Bills will be looking for a No. 1 receiver in the first round of the draft.

Bills G.M. Brandon Beane disputed that narrative on Thursday.

"What you need are guys that in this offense that are smart, versatile, selfless, and can make the plays that their skillset allows them to make," Beane told reporters, via Dan Fetes of WHAM. "And if it's a tall guy that Josh is gonna throw him a 50-50 ball, he's gotta come down with it. If it's a guy that we wanna get the ball in his hands and when we need some RAC he's gonna do that. I think that's what we're looking for. If there's a 'one' that pops out either in free agency or the draft that makes sense for us or a really good 'two,' you know, we'll do it, but I don't think not having a 'one' . . . doesn’t mean we can’t have success on offense or as a team."

That's what Beane has to say, in order to advance the team's strategic interests in the draft. As it stands, there's a red blinking light that they'll be looking at a receiver with the 28th pick. It's so obvious that they probably will have to trade up to get the guy they want.

Beane's comments give them leverage in trade talks, along with the ability to say that they got who they wanted. Even if they didn't.

Obviously, at some point they need receivers. To say they need a No. 1 receiver to replace Diggs is a bit misleading. By the end of last year, he wasn't really producing like a No. 1 receiver. Really, all the Bills need to do is to replace his production.