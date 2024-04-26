Brandon Beane: Bills did not try to trade up at 2024 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills were on the move at the 2024 NFL draft but perhaps not in the way many expected.

The Bills moved back two times and completely out of Round 1. Many in Buffalo thought the opposite direction was a more-likely option for the Bills.

That’s because of the losses of receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason. The Bills still need to find replacements and there’s time.

Perhaps to the disappointment of some in western New York, general manager Brandon Beane said moving up was really never an option. He said the Bills didn’t even try to do so and no one asked about it, either.

“We did not try to move up. We didn’t have any calls,” Beane said.

Beane’s full thoughts can be found in the Bills Live clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire