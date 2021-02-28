Brandon Beane added to hype for Bills CB Dane Jackson again

The Bills faithful always find a way to make a underdog player a topic of discussion. Typically this guy falls in a playmaking position on either offense or defense.

In the latest chapter of blue collar prospect that should be given a chance to shine in Orchard Park, we have cornerback Dane Jackson. However, Jackson might be different.

Usually there’s only fanfare surrounding a guy… but it appears more and more like… where there is smoke, there might be fire… and the one starting the Jackson blaze is general manager Brandon Beane.

Recently appearing on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast, Beane was asked by guest host Richard Sherman about who is an under-the-radar player that could be a superstar in the making. While Beane stopped short of superstar, he did tout Jackson.

“I don’t know somebody that’s gonna be a superstar but a guy that plays your position, a guy named Dane Jackson. He was a seventh-round kid out of Pittsburgh. We started him on the practice squad early in the year and then brought him up. His instincts are very good.

“He’s a young man that we believe will be able to compete to start next year. We’re obviously gonna bring in competition for him. But he’s a guy we’ve got high hopes for as a young player that showed us it wasn’t too big for him. Some guys, you know, just have a natural feel for the game. You can coach guys all day long and you put them out there and some guys just feel routes or can read that quarterback… And he showed some things in about fives games this year.”

Jackson was clearly a guy the Bills liked throughout the year. He was regularly protected on the practice squad and any time they had an opportunity to pull extra guys up from the PS due to new COVID-related rules in 2020, Jackson saw his number called.

He naturally caught the attention of Bills fans when he recorded his first-career interception in Week 7 vs. the Jets. Jackson also went one-on-one with Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone this year… and won.

Not bad a bad first few games…

Along with Beane’s podcast thoughts, he also praised Jackson at his end of season press conference in January and said then that Jackson will get a chance to start across from Tre’Davious White.

As long as Jackson stays grounded, he might have a realistic chance for playing time in 2021.

That extra competition for him could come from the outside, or a fellow returnee. Cornerback Levi Wallace is a restricted free agent so there’s a good chance he could return, while Josh Norman is an unrestricted free agent and his future in Buffalo is less certain.

