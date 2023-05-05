Brandon Beane: 2023 is not ‘make-or-break’ for the Bills

The 2023 NFL season is a big one for the Buffalo Bills.

But it’s not just about next year.

During an appearance on the “Jim Rome Show,” Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane was asked for his outlook on next year. Sure, Beane admits a Super Bowl push should be on the agenda, but even with the GM’s desires to win a title, he does not want to push all his chips into the middle of the table.

That could work–It did for the Los Angeles Rams. But a short time later, the Rams are rebuilding. Rather than that, Beane wants to maintain excellence.

For Beane’s thoughts, see the attach Rome clip in the player above.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire