Brandon Baker becomes latest 5-star to announce Oregon visit for Ducks spring game

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks continue to build what is becoming one of the most impressive recruiting visit lists we’ve ever seen in Eugene for the annual spring game at the end of April.

The latest player to join the mix is 5-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker, a player who has been incredibly high on the Ducks over the past year. Baker is rated by 247Sports as the No. 23 player in the 2024 class, and No. 1 overall tackle.

Baker is now the sixth 5-star player to schedule a visit for Oregon’s spring game, joining QB Dylan Raiola, S K.J. Bolden, EDGE Elijah Rushing, EDGE Collin Simmons, and S Xavier Filsaime.

Brandon Baker’s Recruiting Profile

Elite 2024 OT Brandon Baker has locked in visits to multiple schools this month‼️ The 6’5 285 OT from Ontario, CA is ranked as the No. 1 OT in the ‘24 Classhttps://t.co/81aNTmL6DU pic.twitter.com/D2AD9lZrmD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 5 98 CA OT 247Sports Composite 4 0.9773 CA OT Rivals 4 5.9 CA OT ESPN 4 83 CA OT On3 Recruiting 4 96 CA OT

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 285 pounds Hometown Santa Ana, California Projected Position Offensive Tackle Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on March 27, 2022

Has visited Eugene multiple times

Notable Offers

Tennessee Volunteers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Colorado Buffaloes

Ohio State Buckeyes

Texas A&M Aggies

USC Trojans

Miami Hurricanes

Michigan Wolverines

Highlights

