Brandon Baker becomes latest 5-star to announce Oregon visit for Ducks spring game

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks continue to build what is becoming one of the most impressive recruiting visit lists we’ve ever seen in Eugene for the annual spring game at the end of April.

The latest player to join the mix is 5-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker, a player who has been incredibly high on the Ducks over the past year. Baker is rated by 247Sports as the No. 23 player in the 2024 class, and No. 1 overall tackle.

Baker is now the sixth 5-star player to schedule a visit for Oregon’s spring game, joining QB Dylan Raiola, S K.J. Bolden, EDGE Elijah Rushing, EDGE Collin Simmons, and S Xavier Filsaime.

Brandon Baker’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

5

98

CA

OT

247Sports Composite

4

0.9773

CA

OT

Rivals

4

5.9

CA

OT

ESPN

4

83

CA

OT

On3 Recruiting

4

96

CA

OT

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

285 pounds

Hometown

Santa Ana, California

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on March 27, 2022

  • Has visited Eugene multiple times

Notable Offers

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • USC Trojans

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Michigan Wolverines

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire