Brandon Baker becomes latest 5-star to announce Oregon visit for Ducks spring game
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks continue to build what is becoming one of the most impressive recruiting visit lists we’ve ever seen in Eugene for the annual spring game at the end of April.
The latest player to join the mix is 5-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker, a player who has been incredibly high on the Ducks over the past year. Baker is rated by 247Sports as the No. 23 player in the 2024 class, and No. 1 overall tackle.
Baker is now the sixth 5-star player to schedule a visit for Oregon’s spring game, joining QB Dylan Raiola, S K.J. Bolden, EDGE Elijah Rushing, EDGE Collin Simmons, and S Xavier Filsaime.
Brandon Baker’s Recruiting Profile
Elite 2024 OT Brandon Baker has locked in visits to multiple schools this month‼️
The 6’5 285 OT from Ontario, CA is ranked as the No. 1 OT in the ‘24 Classhttps://t.co/81aNTmL6DU pic.twitter.com/D2AD9lZrmD
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
5
98
CA
OT
247Sports Composite
4
0.9773
CA
OT
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
OT
ESPN
4
83
CA
OT
On3 Recruiting
4
96
CA
OT
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
285 pounds
Hometown
Santa Ana, California
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on March 27, 2022
Has visited Eugene multiple times
Notable Offers
Tennessee Volunteers
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Colorado Buffaloes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Texas A&M Aggies
USC Trojans
Miami Hurricanes
Michigan Wolverines
