Brandon Aubrey puts on kicking clinic Sunday, now 30-for-30 on FGs in his career

It was only 11 months ago that Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed an NFL-record four extra points in a playoff win over the Buccaneers. The Cowboys decided to move on after the season, and their new kicker, Brandon Aubrey, has set a different kind of kicker.

Aubrey, officially a rookie, has not missed a field goal attempt in his career. He has shattered the NFL record for consecutive field goals to start a career, going 30-for-30.

"I’m just trying to go out there and do my job, and honestly, having the opportunity to do that, I’m sure not a lot of guys have coaches who give them those opportunities," Aubrey said postgame Sunday. "So just being able to convert those opportunities and to keep them coming, it just feels good."

Aubrey placed himself the favorite for NFC special teams player of the week after kicking field goals of 60, 59, 45 and 50 yards against the Eagles on Sunday night. He is the first kicker ever to make two kicks of 59 yards or longer in the same game.

"I have to pinch myself to think that it’s been less than 12 months that I didn’t think we were going to make the extra point," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "It just shows you that that thing can turn, and it has. So, I’m proud for him and proud for us. I don’t know that I’ve witnessed any more impressive kicking exhibition than we had out there tonight."