Brandon Aubrey named NFC special teams player of the week

The Cowboys had a dominant win over the Rams and now one of their players is being recognized for his performance.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Aubrey hit both of his field goals from 58 and 27 yards plus all five of his extra points.

According to the league, Aubrey had the longest made field goal by a rookie this season and is tied for the longest made field goal by a rookie since 2019.

It's Aubrey's first player of the week award.

The Cowboys will head to Philadelphia for a big matchup against the Eagles in Week 9.