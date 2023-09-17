Brandon Alt's 'unbelievable' touchdown milestone turns heads at Bemidji State

Sep. 16—BEMIDJI — Seventh-year quarterback Brandon Alt has broken nearly every touchdown record in the Bemidji State book. But until Saturday, he hadn't required triple digits.

Through three-plus seasons at the helm of BSU's offense, Alt had thrown 98 touchdown passes. On Senior Day against Winona State at Chet Anderson Stadium, he reached a new summit in a 36-10 win.

Alt tossed four TDs, totaling 102 for his career and becoming the first Bemidji State player to surpass the century mark.

"It's pretty special," Alt said. "And then I look at these guys that I'm around right now, it's awesome that I could share that with them. Some of these guys are guys that I'll never forget in my life. Just a great group of guys, and it's special working with them. So it's a blessing."

The record-setting touchdown was caught in the second quarter by sixth-year receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby, putting the Beavers up 16-10 before the half. Alt also threw TDs to

fifth-year Joey Baron (99)

in the first quarter, Brice Peters (101) in the third quarter and Duncan-Busby again (102) with the third period winding down.

"There's no words to really explain what that man does," Duncan-Busby said. "He's such a great guy to have on our team, and I'm very appreciative that he's on my team and not somewhere else."

Alt and the rest of Bemidji State's players didn't know the milestone was approaching. It came as a surprise to them after the game, but collectively, no one has been surprised by what Alt has accomplished for a while now.

"Brandon's remarkable," said head coach Brent Bolte. "He had a really good game today. He embodies what BSU football is all about. He's gone through a lot of adversity, and he's just a really uber-competitive kid. It's fun to have him around. ... 100 touchdowns, that's a lot. That's unbelievable, to be honest with you. It's hard to put it into words."

Alt wasn't satisfied with simply aerial exploits, either. He took off for a 50-yard scramble in the first quarter, more than doubling his previous career-long rush of 23.

"I was getting quite a bit of pressure, and I knew I had to step up and extend the play and keep my eyes downfield," Alt said. "But a few times, I tucked it and had the green space, so I ran. That was probably one of my longest ones ever. That was a fun one."

After setting up the Beavers on the WSU 5-yard line with his lengthy scamper, Alt got back to basics, finding Baron for his first passing touchdown of the day. Alt finished with 338 yards through the air while adding 61 on the ground.

"Not much has to be said (about him)," Baron said. "You see all the stats, all the records, but he does more than that. He's a guy in the locker room everybody respects. He's a good leader. And when he says something, everybody listens, and his word goes a long way. So he does more than just on the field."