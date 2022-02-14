Brandon Allen, yes, but who are the 13 straight Hogs in Super Bowl?

Brandon Allen’s team has played twice in the Super Bowl. Twice they have lost.

A moment came in Sunday night’s Super Bowl between the Bengals and Rams when it appeared Allen, Arkansas’ all-time leading passer, might get a chance to play. He spent a bulk of the season as back-up to Joe Burrow with Cincinnati. When Burrow went down lame in the second half, Allen began to warm. But Burrow returned.

The Bengals ultimately fell as Los Angeles scored in the final two minutes to take the lead and win the Super Bowl.

The game marked the 13th straight year someone from Arkansas football past has made the NFL’s championship.

This is the complete list.

2022 - Brandon Allen (Bengals)

Dec 29, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Brandon Allen (10) before the game against the Texas Longhorns in the 2014 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Allen didn’t play, but the streak of Arkansas players in the Super Bowl continued to 13 with the Bengals loss.

2021 - Jeremiah Ledbetter (Bucs)

Dec 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jeremiah Ledbetter (95) celebrates after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Ledbetter was a reserve for Tampa Bay for most of the season, notching just one sack and he was inactive for the Bucs win.

2020 - Dre Greenlaw (49ers)

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) runs after an interception during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Greenlaw played all but six snaps for the 49ers in their 11-point loss to Kansas City in 2020. He remains one of the better linebackers in the NFL and is still with San Francisco.

2019 - Trey Flowers (Patriots), Dan Skipper (Patriots), Brandon Allen (Rams)

Oct 10, 2015; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Dan Skipper (70) blocks Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman D.J. Pettway (57) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Skipper was on the practice squad while Flowers was on the front line for the Patriots’ win over the Rams. Allen was on Los Angeles’ practice squad that season, too.

2018 - Trey Flowers (Patriots), Cody Hollister (Patriots), Jason Peters (Eagles)

Sep 13, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) rushes as Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters (71) blocks during the second half quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Peters is the most decorated Arkansas offensive lineman in NFL history. He was a starter for the Eagles in 2017, but torn his ACL and MCL and wasn’t available for Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win.

2017 - Trey Flowers (Patriots)

Jan 06, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Trey Flowers (86) during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2012 Cotton Bowl at Cowboys Stadium. Arkansas won 29-16. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Flowers was a beast in the Patriots win over the Falcons, notching 2 1/2 sacks and establishing himself as a regular in the league in the late 2010s. He’s still going, too, with the Lions.

2016 - Cameron Jefferson (Broncos)

Jul 28, 2016; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) and center Dillon Day (55) and offensive tackle Cameron Jefferson (75) during training camp drills held at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson was only hit-and-miss on the Arkansas line when he was with the Hogs, but he carved a few seasons of practice-squad play in the NFL. He there with Denver for Super Bowl 50.

2015 - Jake Bequette (Patriots), Tarvaris Jackson (Seahawks), Pete Carroll (Seahawks), Alvin Bailey (Seahawks), Pat Ruel (Seahawks)

Sep 30, 2012; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Jake Bequette (92) in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

The most Arkansas Super Bowl of them all. Bequette, an All-SEC defensive end with Arkansas was the only winner this go-around.

2014 - Alvin Bailey (Seahawks), Tarvaris Jackson (Seahawks), Pete Carroll (Seahawks), Pat Rule (Seahawks)

Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Carroll only spent one year at Arkansas, coaching as a graduate assistant in 1977. Still counts. He won the title in 2014 and lost in 2015.

2013 - Bobbie Williams (Ravens)

Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Bobbie Williams (63) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Playing in the NFL from 2000 to 2012, Williams is one of the longest-tenured former Hogs in school history. He won the title with Baltimore in 2013.

2012 - Michael Coe (Giants), Mitch Petrus (Giants), Tony Ugoh (Giants), Ryan Mallett (Patriots)

October 14, 2012; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants cornerback Michael Coe (37) signals a missed field goal during the second quarter at Candlestick Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Mallett was inactive for the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Ugoh and Petrus were reserves for the Giants and Coe missed for New York because of injury.

2011 - Brett Goode (Packers), John Mitchell (Steelers)

Nov 30, 2014; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers long snapper Brett Goode (61) during the game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Goode, a long-snapper from Fort Smith, is most famous for being long-time friends with Packers legend Aaron Rodgers. He won the title in Super Bowl XLV. He retired after the 2017 season.

2010 - Bill Johnson (Saints), Tony Ugoh (Colts)

Sept. 27, 2009; Glendale, AZ, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Tony Ugoh against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Indianapolis defeated Arizona 31-10. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ugoh was an All-American on the Hogs front line under Houston Nutt and turned in a six-year career, most notably with the Colts, where he lost the Super Bowl to the Saints.

2009 - John Mitchell (Steelers)

Jan 17, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line coach John Mitchell against the Denver Broncos during the AFC Divisional round playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell coached the defensive line at Arkansas from 1977-82 under head coach Lou Holtz. He won the title in after the 2008 season with the Steelers, where he just finished his 28th season.

