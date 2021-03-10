The Bengals are re-signing quarterback Brandon Allen to a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Allen, 28, started five games for the Bengals last season after Joe Burrow injured his knee. He is expected again to backup Burrow.

Allen completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 925 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. The Bengals were 1-4 in his starts.

Allen started three games for the Broncos in 2019, passing for 515 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Jaguars in 2016.

Allen also has spent time with the Rams.

Brandon Allen re-signs with Bengals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk