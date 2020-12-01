Brandon Allen: I’ll definitely get better from Sunday

It was easy to predict the Bengals would take a step back offensively without Joe Burrow at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Giants, but the results may have been even worse than all but the most pessimistic would have guessed.

The Bengals gained 155 yards all game and only had one drive that went longer than 31 yards all game. That drive was aided by 32 yards in penalties, but it resulted in a touchdown that made the score 19-17 late in the fourth quarter and the Bengals were tied at 10 at halftime.

All of that shows the Bengals weren’t getting run out of the building, which makes it incumbent on the offense to do more in the final five weeks if they’re going to win again this year. Quarterback Brandon Allen focused on himself when it came to making that happen. Allen was 17-of-29 for 136 yards and turned the ball over twice in the second half.

“I’m my own worst critic, so there’s a lot of things I think I can do better,” Allen said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Obviously, the interception, with better ball placement. And then the fumble cost us the game. There’s definitely a lot of things I’ll find on tape and things I can get better at, whether it be a read or a throw. I’ll definitely get better from this.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn’t focus entirely at Allen. Taylor said “everyone’s got to be at their best” to lift up a quarterback making his first start of the season and it’s clear that wasn’t the case in Week 12.

