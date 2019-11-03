Brandon Allen having no problems with Browns defense
The Browns might have asked “Brandon who?” before the game. They’re not asking it now.
In his first career start, Brandon Allen is 6-of-9 for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
The Broncos lead 14-3 early in the second quarter.
Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton and a 75-yarder to Noah Fant.
Allen, an undrafted free agent who is with his third team in four years, is outplaying former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.
Allen also has two carries for 16 yards.