Brandon Allen agrees to re-sign with 49ers

The 49ers are bringing back one of their quarterbacks.

San Francisco has agreed to re-sign Brandon Allen, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Allen, 31, joined the 49ers last May and spent the 2023 season as the club's third quarterback. He did not appear in a regular-season game.

A sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Allen has played 15 games with nine starts. He started three games for Denver in 2019, five games for the Bengals in 2020, and one more game for Cincinnati in 2021.

He’s completed 57 percent of his career passes for 1,611 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.