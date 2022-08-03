Brandon Aiyuk's simple explanation for Fred Warner fight at 49ers practice

Aiyuk's simple explanation for Warner scuffle at practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Aiyuk was at the center of the action during 49ers training camp on Tuesday from both the wide receiver position and the middle of a dog pile.

Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner squared off twice during practice, but not in general football terms.

Tussles on NFL training camp fields are a common sight as teams prepare for the rigors of the season, and Tuesday was no different as a pair of scuffles broke out between the two -- with the rest of their teammates joining the fray.

During an interview with NFL Network after practice, Aiyuk provided a simple explanation for all of the commotion in 11-on-11 team drills.

“A little friendly training camp,” Aiyuk said. “It’s hot today, so you know, tempers flaring today. But it’s football. Football season’s here.”

Aiyuk chalked the confrontation up to the defense’s ferocity over the past few days. The 49ers’ D has wreaked havoc on the offense during training camp so far, and Tuesday was yet another example of that.

“I mean, defense came out here with great intensity the past couple days, so you’ve got to wake the offense up one way or another,” Aiyuk said. “Just a way to get practice going.”

In his own post-practice interview with NFL Network, defensive end Nick Bosa described the practice as a grind -- and implied it’s tough camp days like Tuesday that build a better team.

“Today it was a grind, for sure,” Bosa said. “You definitely need a few practices like this to be ready for a season and games. The periods just kept coming and we kept grinding, so it’s good.”

The 49ers certainly are embracing the grind, with a couple of bumps -- and brush-ups -- along the way.

Here’s to hoping they can play nice during the rest of camp.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast