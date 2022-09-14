Brandon Aiyuk's lack of targets from Trey Lance doesn't concern Jerry Rice

Aiyuk's lack of targets from Lance doesn't concern Rice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' 19-10 loss in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field wasn't the start many envisioned for the team to kick off the 2022 NFL season.

While many focused on the play of quarterback Trey Lance and the offensive line's struggles against the Bears, one player who had a quiet day was wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk had a lot of momentum coming into Week 1 after there was plenty of praise for how the 24-year-old prepared in the offseason. The Arizona State product was targeted twice for two receptions and 40 receiving yards.

Nonetheless, former 49ers receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer isn't worrying about the number of times Trey Lance went Aiyuk's way on Sunday.

"Look, it's only one football to go around," Rice told 95.7 The Game's "Morning Roast" on Monday. "When you got so many weapons like that, it's like having your own little playground and stuff like that."

Rice continued by explaining that it would be up to Lance to ensure the ball is spread all over to the 49ers' weapons on offense. Also, the 59-year-old credited Chicago's defense for possibly taking Aiyuk away from Lance.

"But it's going to be up to Trey to make the right decisions, so there could be so many things to factor into that," Rice added. "You know what I'm saying?

"Maybe they decided to take [Aiyuk] away after he made those big catches and all of that, but everybody got to be involved, and everybody has to be on the same page. I think Trey has the ability to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers."

A game that isn't played in rainy conditions could also help Lance target Aiyuk more than two times in the game. Their upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium might be what the receiver needs to breakout.

In Seattle's 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday at Lumen Field, the Seahawks' secondary gave up their share of yardage to Courtland Sutton (four receptions and 72 yards) and Jerry Jeudy (four receptions, 102 yards and one touchdown).

So Aiyuk could look to take advantage of the Seattle secondary.

