Brandon Aiyuk wild TD revives 49ers Twitter in OT win vs. Bengals

Alex Didion
1 min read
In this article:
Aiyuk's wild TD revives 49ers Twitter in overtime win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After Robbie Gould's missed field goal late that sent Sunday's 49ers game against the Cincinnati Bengals into overtime, there was mass deflation among fans as victory seemed out of reach. But after holding Cincinnati to a field goal on its first drive, Brandon Aiyuk managed to stay in bounds and score a touchdown to help the 49ers escape with a 26-23 victory.

You almost could hear a massive sigh of relief across the Bay Area as the 49ers improved to 7-6 and avoided a devastating loss to the Bengals.

 With the win, the 49ers maintain a place in the NFC playoff picture with four games remaining.

