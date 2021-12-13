Brandon Aiyuk wild TD revives 49ers Twitter in OT win vs. Bengals

Aiyuk's wild TD revives 49ers Twitter in overtime win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After Robbie Gould's missed field goal late that sent Sunday's 49ers game against the Cincinnati Bengals into overtime, there was mass deflation among fans as victory seemed out of reach. But after holding Cincinnati to a field goal on its first drive, Brandon Aiyuk managed to stay in bounds and score a touchdown to help the 49ers escape with a 26-23 victory.

AIYUK FOR THE WIN 🙌



pic.twitter.com/WYcMcLlUaJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 13, 2021

You almost could hear a massive sigh of relief across the Bay Area as the 49ers improved to 7-6 and avoided a devastating loss to the Bengals.

That’s a TD — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) December 13, 2021

That’s a TD! — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) December 13, 2021

Brandon Aiyuk won the game. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) December 13, 2021

ASU LEGEND BRANDON AIYUK — Leo (@leo_toch) December 13, 2021

That was exhausting. Don't do that again. — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) December 13, 2021

The Niners win on this overtime TD 😳 pic.twitter.com/GKu3VKLbvv — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) December 13, 2021

George Kittle’s last 2 games:



• 22 catches

• 332 yards receiving

• 2 touchdowns pic.twitter.com/VKXbVGGtld — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 13, 2021

The 49ers walked it off. Incredible plays all around, the offense went silent for a while, but came through on that last drive.



Shanahan fired up — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) December 13, 2021

With the win, the 49ers maintain a place in the NFC playoff picture with four games remaining.